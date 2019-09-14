RV Resident’s Society creates Ganesh Utsav Ladoo Prasad Auction Record in Telangana and AP

As part of the recently concluded festivities of Shree Ganesh Chathurthi – the RV Residence, a gated villa community located in Keerthi Richmond Villas, in Sun City, Hyderabad, raised a whopping INR 18.51 Lacs for charity by auctioning the auspicious Laddoo Prasad by bidding amongst themselves. This is the third year running that the residents have embarked on this noble cause, and outperformed last year’s auction by more than INR 5 Lakhs.

It was decided that the entire collection of this Charity Laddoo Auction will go towards supporting the needs of the less privileged members of society. Usually, the auction amount collected is utilized for organizing the festival and to manage infrastructure requirements. However, showcasing exemplary caring and sensitivity, the RV residents decided to spend the entire amount of INR 18.51 lacs towards making a positive impact in the lives of the not so privileged members of society.

The unique aspect of this was that this is the highest value ladoo auction in AP & Telangana which this year left behind two of the biggest auctions – the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Ladoo Auction as well as the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Ladoo Auction. People from different faiths participated in the bidding at RV Resident’s Society, truly reflecting the spirit of brotherhood and oneness of our great country.

The RV residents want to continue this annual affair and also want to encourage others to follow this unique, innovative, home grown model of community sharing through Charity Laddoo Auction. Over the last year, the residents have enhanced the lives of 762 financially weak students, 43 specially abled children, 1032 orphan kids, 21 senior citizens, 85 less privileged families and also contributed to the Army Welfare Fund as a tribute to our National Army.

This action of the resident families showcases a microcosm of India, encapsulating the spirit of oneness and contributing to the lives of the less privileged of our society.