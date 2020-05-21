Ryan Global Schools in Mumbai records 100% pass result in IGCSE March Series 2020

The Cambridge Assessment International Education, IGCSE March Series 2020 Results were announced today. Ryan Global School recorded a 100% pass results in all their three Mumbai schools. Ryan Global Schools are located at Kharghar, Chembur and Andheri in Mumbai. All the 41 students of Ryan Global Schools who took the Cambridge IGCSE March Series 2020 examination have successfully received their ICE Certificates, with many students excelling and achieving their ICE distinction and ICE Merit.

Speaking about the excellent results, Dr. Madam Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan International Group of Institutions said, “We are immensely grateful to our Lord Jesus Christ for the spectacular IGCSE results of our Ryan Global Schools in Andheri, Chembur, Kharghar and Bengaluru. We are proud and happy that our students have performed exceptionally well and achieved 100% results for yet another year in a row. We congratulate our students for their sincere efforts and perseverance. We are grateful to the parents for their support. The unwavering commitment of our teachers who have put in relentless efforts in training and supporting the students have borne fruits. We wish all our students success and a bright future ahead.”

Key Achievements of Ryan Global School:

Ryan Global School, Kharghar

o A total of 15 students appeared for the Cambridge Assessment International Education, IGCSE -March Series 2020.

o 2 students achieved ICE distinction. The ICE distinctions holders are students VasuJha and AdityaNegi

o 5 students achieved ICE merit.

o All the students have achieved the ICE certificate

Ryan Global School, Chembur

o Atotal of 13 students appeared for the Cambridge Assessment International Education, IGCSE -March Series 2020.

o 5 students achieved ICE distinction. Student VrishinRao is one of the toppers in distinction holders.

o 5 students achieved ICE merit.

o All the students have achieved ICE certificate.

Ryan Global School, Andheri

o The distinction holder and topper DeepanshaNarain scored 92% gaining scores 5*A and 2A.

o The rest of the students have received their ICE certificate and are either in the list of distinction holders or merit holders.