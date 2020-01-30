Ryan International Group hostsMATH-A-THON Championship

The Grand Championship of “MATH-A-THON— The 24 Game Tournament” of First in Mathprogram bySuntex International was hosted by Ryan Global School, Andheri, on 18 January 2020. The event witnessed 150 finalists from over 1500 participants gathering for a final face-off.

The finalists played live the 24® Game and the 24 Challenge® of First in Math (FIM), created by the US-based Suntex International by inventor Mr Robert Sun. Damani Gupta, a -grade5 student of Ryan Global School, Andheri, was awarded the Grand Champion Trophy.

Also, SiyaDhar (a grade 4 student) and Yuvraj Bhatia (a grade 7 student) from Ryan International School, ICSE Malad, bagged the Champions Trophy. The winners were felicitated by the eminent guests present at the occasion.

For the uninitiated, First in Math program is a remarkably innovative programme that aims at making Math appealing and accessible to all types of learners. The initiative was a part of Suntex’s and Ryan International School’s shared vision for excellence in academics and encouraging students to love Math.

MATH-A-THON also witnessed the presence of eminent personalities such as Bhavin Shah –Director and CEO, Education World; RohitDhar–Senior Vice President and National Sales Head, The Times of India Group; Subi Samuel – Celebrity Photographer; and Monica Patel – CEO, First in Maths.

Speaking about the event, Dr Snehal Pinto,the Director of Ryan International Group of Institutions said, “We were immensely delighted to host this event of international repute that encourages children to explore, think logically, learn, and build a love for Math. At Ryan, we will continue our effort in nurturing lifelong learners, leaders and thinkers of a new generation.”

Dr Snehal Pinto also expressed her gratitude towards the parents for their cooperation and encouraging their children to participate in the program. She further stated that First in Mathis a great way to hone Math skills for students across all ages.

Endeavouring to provide the best learning opportunities to students, Ryan International Group of Institutions equips its students with skills and knowledge to help them excel in academics and beyond, through meaningful and engaging education. The MATH-A-THON Championship was organized keeping in mind the necessary skills of critical thinking, problem-solving and the application of mental-math skills.