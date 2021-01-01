S.C.R.A.P. Gallery Launched Stay Home Family Film Fest

Cathedral City, CA : S.C.R.A.P. Gallery is hosting its first film festival, the Stay Home Virtual Family Film Fest, which encourages kids and families to sit back, relax and watch. The film fest offers a variety of feature, short and super short films that can be watched for free – no television subscriptions are necessary. In addition to the films, a variety of creative projects related to the films can also be downloaded for free.

“We wanted to be able to bring together some fun films and activities, with an eco-friendly message, that families can view at home during COVID, no-school days or maybe over a weekend,” says Karen Riley, S.C.R.A.P. Gallery executive director. “We also wanted to make it really easy to just click on a link and go. Everything offered is online.”