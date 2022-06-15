Saandiip Shah, Managing Director at Biotop Professional India on what to bear in mind when launching an international hair care brand

Saandiip Shah has been importing and marketing the professional salon treatment range and the styling portfolio by Biotop Professional since June 2016 in India. The brand originally belongs to Israel. Owing to his years of experience in the distribution sector he says that Biotop has successfully tapped into the Indian market due to its professional treatment that is affordable to the Indian market.

Mr. Shah began working in a distribution firm while he was still pursuing his graduation from Jai Hind College, Mumbai. He worked with the topmost FMCG brands including Nivea, Johnson & Johnson as well as professional brands like Schwarzkopf, Denman and Cheryls, to name a few. He and the firm have played a major role in the growth of these brands in India. This inspired him to start a distribution, client and employee friendly firm of his own.

As the managing director of Biotop Professional India now, he has already helped the brand grow in 40 cities across India owing to his experience in the distribution sector and the use of digital platforms and social media. He believes that as much as innovation and technology help a brand grow, reaching the right target audience is equally important. Understanding the consumer’s age group, location, preferences, likes and dislikes in order to identify an accurate channel for marketing is a must for any brand to gain a loyal customer base in the age of digital marketing.

Mr. Shah suggests that implementing the latest developments in hair care technology, being innovative and designing breakthrough formulations to abide by the international regulations is extremely important to get into the Indian market.