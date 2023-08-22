SABIC CEO Selected to Lead Saudi Arabia’s Delegation to B20 Summit in India

National, August 22, 2023: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) CEO Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh will lead the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s delegation of top business leaders to the upcoming B20 India Summit in New Delhi on August 25-27.

In this capacity, Mr. Al-Fageeh and the Saudi delegation will represent the Kingdom’s business interests as they meet with counterparts from the world’s twenty leading economies. The group will align the private business sector in Saudi, elevating the Kingdom’s business priorities through the B20 Engagement Group.

CEO of SABIC Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh said, “This is an opportunity for the Saudi business community to be a voice for the region and the developing world. We will address critical global challenges that are shaping the future of business and our economies. I am honored to be entrusted with leading this delegation to India and I am excited to promote the Saudi business community as an investment destination with business leaders from around the world.”

The Saudi economy is one of the fastest growing and most dynamic in the world led by businesses that have expanded significantly in the last decade making the Kingdom one of the most attractive and strategic destinations for investment from around the world. In alignment with Saudi’s 2030 Vision and the Kingdom’s growth strategy, the delegation will seek to address critical issues the world is facing today through the collective power of its business community.

In addition to leading the delegation, Mr. Al-Fageeh will participate in the B20 meetings by delivering a keynote address and participating in a panel that will discuss various Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) topics.

“Saudi and Indian business sectors share a prosperous growth path and desire to build sustainable, inclusive, and diversified economies for the future. We look forward to deepening the collaboration between businesses in both countries as well as other developed and developing nations during the B20 India Summit,” said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh.