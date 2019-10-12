SABIC highlights solutions for a changing world in first global brand campaign

SABIC, a world leader in diversified chemicals, is promoting its spirit of collaboration and innovation to the world through a new creative brand campaign, reflecting its commitment to Chemistry that Matters™.

The scale and global reach of the campaign marks an important milestone for SABIC, with advertising being placed across global TV, print and digital media as well as a presence in targeted spaces such as airports. The campaign also has local media upweights across ten key countries spanning Middle East, Europe, Americas and Asia.

The campaign will focus on SABIC solutions created from collaborations that enable society to meet the demands of a changing world. Its themes of urbanization, food and water, sustainability and energy efficiency reflect SABIC’s commitment to sustainable innovation and growth.

Sami Al-Osaimi, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, said there are numerous examples of how our Chemistry that Matters™ is enabling a positive difference in step with the megatrends affecting the future. He said the SABIC brand campaign shares a concise yet powerful selection.

“We are immensely proud of the SABIC brand. It inspires our collective efforts to make a difference in the world and support our goal of becoming the preferred world leader in chemicals. The time is right to share the positive impacts that we are making across the globe. This is Chemistry that Matters™.”

Chemistry that Matters™ has a dual meaning – the chemistry behind SABIC’s solutions and the chemistry between its people and stakeholders. One of the primary themes throughout the campaign is how SABIC actively collaborates with partners, manufacturers and others to make a positive difference when it comes to solving some of the most pressing issues of today’s world.

“SABIC has undergone a rapid transformation in recent years and more than ever sustainability is at the core of our business,” Mr. Al-Osaimi continued. “Our societal commitments guide strategic corporate decisions and help ensure short term growth goes hand-in-hand with long term benefits to the environment, the economy and society as a whole.”

Richard Crookes, Director, Global Brand & Marketing Communications, said the campaign is the first of its kind by SABIC, the beginning of an ambitious five-year brand marketing strategy for the company, and the result of extensive planning and development.

“After extensive internal embedding of our brand we feel we are ready now to share our compelling stories with the outside world. We firmly believe that the stronger the alignment between the stories we tell in our campaigning and the experiences we create for our customers and stakeholders, the more sustainably we will increase the value of our brand” added Mr. Crookes.

The 2018 edition of Brand Finance’s internationally respected Brand Finance Chemicals 10 report placed SABIC among the top three global chemicals companies and estimated the brand value to be $3.964 billion.