Sachin Manchanda Foundation Holds Successful Food Drive to Alleviate Hunger Amidst Challenging Season

Sachin Manchanda Foundation, a renowned charitable organization, recently organized a food drive to nourish and relieve those facing difficulties securing meals during the rough rainy season. The event, held on the occasion of the 85th birth anniversary of the Late Shri Yogendra Sen Manchanda, father of Sachin Manchanda, witnessed an overwhelming response, with 700 individuals benefiting from the initiative.

The food drive took place at DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon, a central location that allowed easy access for those in need. Through this noble endeavour, the Sachin Manchanda Foundation aimed to address the pressing issue of hunger, worsened by the challenging rainy season. The food drive aimed to bring relief to struggling individuals and families and daily wage laborers, ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry.