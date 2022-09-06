SAEINDIA International Mobility Conference (SIIMC 2022) brings together the best from India’s mobility ecosystem

Bengaluru, September 6, 2022: SAEINDIA (Society of Automotive Engineers INDIA), the country’s leading resource for mobility technology is back with the 10th edition of its flagship event SAEINDIA International Mobility Conference (SIIMC 2022). Taking forward its commitment to advancing and promoting mobility engineering, SAEINDIA has picked up the “Sustainable Multi-Modal Mobility Ecosystem” as the theme for this year’s conference.

The SIIMC 2022 conference is scheduled from October 12 to 14 in Bengaluru in physical mode. The physical event will be hosted at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park. The three-day event will see over 700 mobility experts including industry thought leaders and professionals from research and development, manufacturing and services along with faculties, students and independent researchers come together and discuss trends and innovations shaping the future of mobility.

“Mobility plays an increasingly important role in fulfilling our needs and aspirations now and into the future. The challenge is to address our mobility needs in a sustainable manner that are both environmentally responsible and cost-effective. SIIMC 2022 gives us the perfect platform to delve into integrated solutions that leverage current trends and emerging technologies, to develop mobility systems that are in harmony with a greener world we all want to see”, said Dr. Bala Bharadvaj, Immediate Past President of SAEINDIA.

“The transportation industry is one of the largest producers of carbon emissions globally. With the rapid increase in passenger and freight mobility, a sustainable, multi modal shift will play a vital role in enhancing energy efficiency which is the need of the hour. The integrated use of different forms of transport will determine our travel not only between cities but even for transportation within the cities and societies. SIIMC 2022 will give a holistic view to this sustainable multi modal mobility ecosystem,” said Mr. Mahesh Babu, CEO, Switch Mobility India & Patron SIIMC2022

Importantly, promoting future mobility with a multi-modal mobility ecosystem is in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that address global challenges related to climate, poverty, and inequality among others. The SDG goals are interconnected. For example, clean mobility solutions will contribute to a greener environment, lesser emissions will help manage climate change. An integrated, efficient, and affordable mass transit system will help promote smooth and efficient people and goods movement leading to equitable work opportunities and economic growth.

The conference theme “Sustainable Multi-Modal Mobility Ecosystem” resonates well with the present-day reality where mobility is considered to be playing a big role in achieving sustainable development by promoting goals like a clean and green environment and equitable livelihood. “In the coming years, technological advancements and innovative solutions in the ground mobility, rail and in air, will play a larger role in managing climate change and promoting equitable livelihood driving equal and safe work opportunities,” said Mr. Damodaran, Chair – SAEINDIA Bangalore Section

SIIMC 2022 Conference: Agenda SIIMC 2022 conference will see a host of panel discussions and individual presentations around a sustainable multi-modal mobility ecosystem. Some of the key topics that will be explored include the future of autonomous and connected vehicles, 5G technology and applications like artificial intelligence shaping mobility solutions, and the evolving landscape of standards, policy, and regulations shaping and promoting a sustainable multi-modal mobility ecosystem. Driven by the integrated use of several different forms of transport, multi-modal transportation will determine future travel not only between cities but also for transportation within the cities.

"SIIMC 2022 is a place which helps in networking, new technology and market trends exploration. A life learning opportunity for students, professional and OEM to find new talents", Says Munirathinam Dhananjayan, Organising Chair and MD of Focus Group

Highlights at the SAEINDIA conference The SAEINDIA conference will also see a concurrent exposition and technology theatre with a footfall of over 1000. The exposition and technology theatre will bring together industry stakeholders including automotive startups promoting mobility solutions and investors looking to support innovative business models.

TechHive at the SAEINDIA conference, TechHive will be the one-stop shop for startups to showcase their products and services to the global and Indian automotive market. The event will offer a dedicated space for startups to chat, network, and break a deal with potential investors. The industry event is a perfect avenue for the mobility players to increase brand image and awareness. With startups around the country headed for SIIMC 2022, investors have the opportunity to identify promising startups and forge business partnerships with the leaders and brands of the future.

Technology Corner SIIMC 2022 will support startups to present their technology and services roadmap with detailed presentations and pitches to investors and other key stakeholders. Marketplace Expo The expo offers startups a platform to connect and network with the major organisations and stakeholders in the mobility space. The expo promises enhanced brand visibility and deeper engagement with industry peers, leaders, and consumers.