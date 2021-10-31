Safari with Suyash – TV joins the meme festival ahead of its second Virtual Safari

Taking leverage of the intensive marketing scenario, Safari with Suyash – TV joins the meme festival club with its unique and hilarious memes, grabbing the attention of the audience and stirring up their curiosity for the World’s first and one of its kind wildlife OTT platforms which also pioneers India’s First Virtual Safari Experience.

In a comedic turn of events, soon after the launch of the first Virtual Safari, Suyash Keshari’s social media platform were bombarded with hilarious memes arousing the inquisitiveness of the audience and giving wings to their amazement around the safari experience.

It is a new terrain in which the mainstream safari has ventured to reach out to the maximum audience. The memes are bound to take the viewers through a laughing riot.

Safari with Suyash – TV is India’s first-ever virtual safari experience, bringing the freshness of pure, raw experience of exploring the tiger capital of the world – Bandhavgarh National Park.