SafeStorage-India’s leading storage solution provider to enter Mumbai

Mumbai: SafeStorage®, India’s leading storage solution provideris now entering Mumbai. The newly opened facility in Bhiwandi is 40,000 square footage space with state of the art features. The company is also growing at a steady pace and has crossed the 7lakh square feet mark in its business. SafeStorage has successfully served12,000 + personal storage clients &300+ corporate clients.

SafeStorage has 30+ warehouses across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Mumbai. In Bengaluru the company has its largest warehouse with a 1.2 lakh square footage space which was opened recently. Further strengthening their footprint in the existing markets they company recently added 40,000 square footage to its Chennai operations & 10,000 square footage to its Pune operations.

Sharing his thoughts on the Mumbai launch, Mr Ramesh Madisetty, CEO & Co-Founder, SafeStorage®, said, “It gives me great joy to take SafeStorage to the city of dreams- Mumbai. Our research shows that Mumbai is a promising market for self-storage & warehouse companies and we hope to capitalise on the demand. It is our mission to be recognised as India’s top end-to-end storing facility and we are building on our capabilities each day to reach that goal. Seeing the response we have received from our patrons in current markets, we are also planning on enteringKolkata market in the coming months. By end of 2021, we aim to be present across nine cities in India.”

The software used at SafeStorage, such as the automated quotation and booking process, work order management and customer portal is customized by the in-house tech team. There has been a huge up haul in the technology used by SafeStorage. The web application has been upgraded from Code Ignitor to Laravel Framework. The SafeStorage app has been updated from Native to google flutter.

Sharing his thoughts on the technology employed by SafeStorage, Mr Ramesh Madisetty adds, “We have made out user interface much more intuitive and customer friendly. Our new website & app is devised to help customers navigate through it quite easily. The entire booking, estimation, & slot securing process can be completed online on the SafeStorage website by a customer. SafeStorage tracks all the items received through a mobile app. Our warehouse consultants then update the inventory list with finer details such as weight, shape, size, image etc. and upload the stacked images on a customer portal. To ensure transparency, the customer can access details such as inventory, payments, work orders, insurance, and tracking through the dashboard.”

SafeStorage® is a one-stop destination for all self-storage needs. If one is traveling, renovating the house, running out of space or looking for self-storage space on rental forhouseholds and automobiles,SafeStorage® is the place to go.