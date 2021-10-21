SafeStorage registers positive growth owing to market demand

India: SafeStorage®, India’s leading self- storage solution provider registered positive growth in demand for its business. SafeStorage saw 12x growth in business owing to its massive technology upgrade in the recent times. The company has completely overhauled its website- with a new Graphic User Interface (GUI) and brought down average booking time process from 3 minutes to 30 seconds.

With companies adopting the Work from Home model since early 2020 many people, who were working in cities have moved out of their rented apartments back to their native places/hometowns for social & economic reasons. The trend continues in 2021 as well. In such times, Self- Storage units come to their rescue, safely housing their valuable belongings & furniture while they give up their rented spaces in their cities of work. Especially for valuable items such as Cars, Two-Wheelers, Fridge, AC & TV which are logistically difficult to move & also need to be handled with utmost care as they are fragile in nature.

To optimize warehousing and to facilitate ease our operations, they have incorporated AI&ML models in their processes. Artificial Intelligence is used to identify unused space across warehouses and it then suggests best fit space based on the inbound customer goods/items. The company has employed Machine Learning & Deep Learning to assign pickups based on geography resulting in optimization of transportation.

The company has seen a massive increase in response from its markets in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai & Pune. Bengaluru has the highest response rate in terms of volume with weekend slots getting booked a week in advance. In 2020, owing to the massive demand, the company achieved its one year target in just 6 months

Sharing his thoughts, Ramesh Madisetty, CEO & Co-founder of SafeStorage, said, “I’m extremely happy on receiving this overwhelming response for our business. Gradually self-storage facilities and businesses are picking up in India now. Many number of such storage facilities have opened in India during the lockdown to cater to the rising consumer demand. We look forward to expanding our presence in markets like Mumbai and also venturing into cities such as Delhi and Kolkata.”

Mr Madisetty further adds, “In today’s day and age, with rising population & other demographic lifestyle factors, our work and personal places are shrinking with each passing year and the clutter of our ever increasing “things” hinder our ability to think openly and appreciate the spaces in which we spend our time. Too many “things” can cause a mess and reduce the effectiveness and efficiency of work/living areas. At times when we feel suffocated in such spaces, clutter kills efficiency and quality of life. This is where on demand storage companies like SafeStorage units come into play. We offer spaces which can be used by individuals to ‘De-clutter’ their living spaces or work spaces.”

SafeStorage currently has 9 Lakh square feet space in warehouses across five cities in India- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai & Pune. SafeStorage’s warehouses are covered for fire, theft, and natural calamities. All the customer items at SafeStorage are covered by insurance. Recently they tied up with United India Insurance and filed for 112 crore coverage. SafeStorage warehouses are fully equipped with modular fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and alarm systems.