SafeStorage signs MoU with Imperial Supply Chain Solutions

India: SafeStorage®, India’s leading self- storage solution provider registered has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Imperial Supply Chain Solutions. Safestorage will support them with on demand space to scale up/down business as per requirements. This would include storage space support, third party logistics, and support for technical/non-technical staff.

To optimize warehousing and to facilitate ease our operations, Safestorage has incorporated AI&ML models in their processes. Artificial Intelligence is used to identify unused space across warehouses and it then suggests best fit space based on the inbound customer goods/items. The company has employed Machine Learning & Deep Learning to assign pickups based on geography resulting in optimization of transportation.

Sharing his thoughts, Ramesh Madisetty, CEO & Co-founder of SafeStorage, said, “We are excited to partner with Imperial Supply Chain solutions. We hope this collaboration sustains for a long time and we achieve newer heights. We have seen a significant positive growth in our business this year as well. Our target is to be one stop shop for storage & logistics solution in the country.”

SafeStorage saw 12x growth in business owing to its massive technology upgrade in the recent times. The company has completely overhauled its website- with a new Graphic User Interface (GUI) and brought down average booking time process from 3 minutes to 30 seconds.

SafeStorage currently has 9 Lakh square feet space in warehouses across five cities in India- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai & Pune. SafeStorage’s warehouses are covered for fire, theft, and natural calamities. All the customer items at SafeStorage are covered by insurance. Recently they tied up with United India Insurance and filed for 112 crore coverage. SafeStorage warehouses are fully equipped with modular fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and alarm systems.