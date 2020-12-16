SafeStorage strengthens its capabilities; adds new recruits and warehouses

Chennai: SafeStorage®, India’s leading storage solution provider has strengthened its presence by building further on its capabilities. SafeStorage has hired 30 personnel in the last 15 days, with the aim to build a company of 300 people. They have recently added new warehouses on Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore as well.

In Bangalore- its headquarters, SafeStorage has 21+ warehouses with 3lakhs + sq ft of space. Their recent addition was at a 50,000 sq ft space at Whitefield. The investment is to the tune of 12 crores. The company on average receives about 3200 leads and 800 bookings in a month in the city. The warehouse set up recently in Pune earlier this month has also received a great business response, with over 120 leads and 12 bookings in the last 15 days.

In Hyderabad, SafeStorage has three warehouses with 60,000 sq ft space. On average, SafeStorage receives 500 leads and 100 bookings in a month in the city. The Chennai facilities have an area of 25,000 sq ft. In the last 15 days, the news business in Chennai has seen a steady pick-up with over 100 leads in the last 15 days.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Ramesh Babu M, CEO & Co-Founder, SafeStorage®, said, “I am excited to see our business picking up so well across the four cities. We have seen great progress in all four cities and are meeting all our projections as well. It is our mission to be recognized as India’s top end-to-end storing facility and we are building our capabilities to reach that goal.”

He further adds, “As for personnel, we are going to hire about 10 people a month as ultimately become a family of 300. Further expansion in terms of warehouses and square foot area is on cards. We are also going to expand to other top cities in India with an aim of being present in nine cities across India. The software used at SafeStorage, such as the automated quotation and booking process, work order management and customer portal is customized by the in-house tech team. Our Software is built using micro services, Anuglar 2, php with MVC framework. ”

Owing to the lockdown and ‘Work from Home’ scenario for a foreseeable future, self-storage facilities have seen a significant rise in demand in India; as people have moved out of their rented apartments back to their native places. The numbers enquiries and leads have also seen a big surge. SafeStorage® is a one-stop destination for all self-storage needs. If one is traveling, renovating the house, running out of space or looking for self-storage space on rental for households and automobiles, SafeStorage® is the place to go.