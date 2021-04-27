SafeStorage strengthens its competencies in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: SafeStorage®, India’s leading storage solution provider has strengthened its competencies in Bengaluru-it’s headquarters. The company today has 30+ warehouses in the city worth 5.2 lakh square feet space in Hoodi, Whitefield & Soukya Road. They have served over 10,000 customers. The largest warehouse spread across 8 acres campus, has carpet space of 2 lakhs square feetlocated at Soukya Road. This grade A+ warehouse has ample space for 200+ containers parking.

The company has a fleet of 15 owned vehicles & support of 50 vendor vehicles. SafeStorage plans to expand its services to Electronic city & other corners of Bengaluru soon. Plans of adding another warehouse by July this year are also in the expansion agenda.

Sharing his thoughts, Ramesh Madisetty, CEO & Co-founder of SafeStorage, said, “Being largest self-Storage company in India, we are setting up new standards and rising bars across self-storage industry. All our warehouse shutters are technology enabled and we trying to make use of automation in every possible way to secure customer goods. We ensure safety protocols are followed diligently at all our facilities. We also believe in transparency, hence everything we do is meticulously recorded and shared with customer. Our aim is to be one stop shop for storage & logistics solution in the country.”

SafeStorage started out in August 2015 in a 1BHK flat and received their first query for their services only in September 2015. Even though they accommodated just 7 customers in that house, all the safety fixtures such as smoke alarm and fire extinguishers were in place. Eventually, they expanded and brought a 4000 square feet warehouse, which was full after just 3 months. Slowly the management gained confidence and kept adding space to its portfolio over the years. SafeStorage saw a huge rise in demand for its services in the year 2020 post the lockdown was announced.

With companies adopting the Work from Home model since early 2020 many people, who were working in cities have moved out of their rented apartments back to their native places/hometowns for social & economic reasons. In such times, Self- Storage units come to their rescue, safely housing their valuable belongings & furniture while they give up their rented spaces in their cities of work. Especially for valuable items such as Cars, Two-Wheelers, Fridge, AC & TV which are logistically difficult to move & also need to be handled with utmost care as they are fragile in nature.

Currently the entire backend team consisting of 30 people are working from home. Most of the software & processes at SafeStorage warehouse is automated. The personnel working at the warehouse follow all the necessary safety protocols. The facility is religiously sanitised and fumigated regularly as a standard operating procedure.