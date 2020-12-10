Safety Comes Handy with the new Luxor Nano!

The fight against Covid-19 and the fundamentals of personal care etiquette has always taught us the importance of washing hands to keep safe from the germs and viruses floating and sticking around on the hands. But if we talk of convenience, is it possible to wash hands every single time? In the wake of bringing convenience and safety to you, Luxor, a renowned name in India and one of the largest manufacturers of writing instruments is proud to announce a revolutionary product that is not only pocket-friendly but is pocket-size protection on the go- ‘LUXOR NANO’. This is an Ethanol-based WHO formulation pen spray hand sanitizer that kills 99.99% of germs and viruses.

Looking at the need of the hour, Luxor, a company with brands of Luxor, Parker, Pilot, and Waterman under its umbrella since 1963 came up with this innovative product with the prime motto of keeping everyone safe on the go. And as part of their strong CSR commitment, Luxor has actively started distributing the product amongst the frontline Covid warriors and vulnerable sections of society. Till date, more than 700 products have been distributed amongst essential service personnel, especially to Traffic Police, Civil Defence Staff, Maids, Drivers, and many more. To reach out to the needy, the company has associated with several NGOs like Lotus Petal Foundation, Lakshyam NGO, Smileys India along with supporting local civilians and residents.

The Luxor Nano Ethanol-based pen spray hand sanitizer is a WHO-recommended formulation that protects your hands from germs and viruses. The product is a total value for money, each 30ml formulation lasts up to 300 sprays giving complete protection, and comes with a refill too. The Value for Money pack contains a pen sprayer, which gives up to 100 sprays, and a 20ml sanitizer refill bottle which gives up to 200 sprays when used in the pen sprayer. In total, the pen sanitizer gives up to 300 sprays from 30ml.

With Luxor Nano, keep safe during this pandemic and say yes to safety while going to school, while working in the office, while using the public washrooms and while traveling through public transport. These sanitizers are easy to be carried to the exam center or to the school in a bag or in a stationary box easily. The pen also comes with an easy clip ability that lets the children and students hang it on the bag easily or hang it on their belt to carry it on the go. Currently, the product is available in two variants- Classic and Lemon Zest Fragrance to make you feel fresh every time you sanitize your hands.

Speaking at the launch of the product, Team Luxor says, “Innovative minds at Luxor have always strived to provide high-performance products and with the current crisis of Covid-19, the team stood together to come up with Luxor Nano Pen Spray Hand Sanitizer. Based on nanotechnology, this revolutionary product has made sanitizing on the go- even more convenient. The Ethanol-based WHO formulation in the product kills 99.99% germs and viruses.”