Safety Insurance Group Selects One Inc to Provide Digital Claims Payments

-Implementing Digital Solutions Remain a Top Priority for Insurance in 2023-

FOLSOM, CA — {June 28, 2023} – One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that Safety Insurance Group (Safety) has selected One Inc’s ClaimsPay® to modernize the consumer experience and provide instant claims payment functionality to its customers. This partnership underscores the industry’s emphasis on digital payment solutions and eliminating physical check reimbursements. One Inc currently enables more than 240 insurance carriers to process over $51 billion in payments annually.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Safety provides a full range of property and casualty insurance products and operates exclusively in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. As part of the company’s goal to provide industry-leading ease of doing business and maximum efficiency, Safety selected One Inc’s ClaimsPay solution to streamline its entire claims disbursement process.

Through One Inc.’s ClaimsPay platform, Safety customers will have the option to receive digital payments through popular payment platforms like Venmo and PayPal, in addition to direct payment options. With integrated mobile and web platforms, Safety seeks to provide customers with a modern claims experience that uses familiar mobile technology.

“Integrating One Inc’s ClaimsPay was a natural choice as we sought to innovate this vital area of our business,” said Steve Varga, Vice President of MIS. “We are focused on modernizing property and casualty insurance and are always looking for partners that deliver modern tools to improve the customer experience. Security, speed, and ease of the process are our top priorities, and ClaimsPay will help us meet and exceed those benchmarks.”

“Instant payments deliver a required customer value proposition and a competitive advantage to insurance carriers,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO at One Inc. “As Safety Group looks to prioritize efficiency, many insurers are eyeing their claims technology to provide digital infrastructure that can help them rapidly adapt to the ever-changing needs of customers and stay ahead of the competition. We are proud that leading carriers like Safety are choosing One Inc for claims payment transformation.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payments, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest- growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments.

About Safety

Safety Insurance Group, Inc., based in Boston, MA, is the parent of Safety Insurance Company, Safety Indemnity Insurance Company, Safety Property and Casualty Insurance Company, Safety Northeast Insurance Company, and Safety Northeast Insurance Agency. Operating exclusively in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, Safety is a leading writer of property and casualty insurance products, including private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, dwelling fire, umbrella, and business owner policies.