Safexpress launches its 54th ultra-modern Logistics Park in Rudrapur

Safexpress, India’s largest supply chain & logistics company, has launched its ultra-modern Logistics Park in Rudrapur. This state-of-the-art facility is strategically located on National Highway 109. On this occasion, senior dignitaries from Safexpress were present to launch the Safexpress Logistics Park at Rudrapur. These included Mr. S.K Jain, Vice President and Mr. Piyush Jain, Regional Manager – Uttarakhand and Mr. Mohit Rai, Area Manager, Rudrapur.

Rudrapur is a hub for various industries in India, and several well-known brands have their manufacturing plants located here. Being one of the largest industrial hubs of Uttrakhand, Rudrapur is a crucial location from supply chain & logistics perspective. Keeping this in mind, Safexpress has established its state-of-the-art Logistics Park at Rudrapur. This Logistics Park will serve as a nodal point for supply chain & logistics in the region. This facility is based at a strategic location and has strong connectivity with all Indian states.

Safexpress has made a significant investment to set up this world-class Logistics infrastructure in Rudrapur. The development of Safexpress Logistics Park in Rudrapur has been done on a land area of over 1 lakh square feet. This Logistics Park is enabled with state-of-the-art transhipment and 3PL facilities. It will boost the industrial growth of this region. Supply chain & Logistics has a very crucial role to play in the development of numerous industries spread all over Uttrakhand. Safexpress Logistics Park at Rudrapur will help greatly in minimizing the infrastructure gaps and serve the supply chain & logistics requirements of the entire Uttrakhand region.

The Logistics Park enables loading & unloading of over 100 vehicles simultaneously, which ensures smooth and uninterrupted movement of goods. Operations at the Logistics Park are highly streamlined, which ensures the country’s fastest transit-time from Rudrapur to over 1,131 destinations across India. The Logistics Park has a columnless span of over 80 feet, which facilitates the uninterrupted movement of goods within the facility. To enable all-weather loading & unloading of goods, the facility is equipped with 16 feet wide Cantilever Shed. The Logistics Park has state-of-the-art firefighting equipment and trained manpower to deal with any emergencies.

This facility is a perfect mix of nature-friendly initiatives and technology. Safexpress has taken special environment-friendly initiatives at Logistics Park by investing in a rainwater harvesting system, developing a special green zone, and using natural sunlight during the daytime to conserve energy. We have developed robust IT systems to increase operational efficiencies and inventory visibility. Located strategically on National Highway 109, the Logistics Park fulfils the warehousing needs of companies located in and around Uttrakhand.