Safexpress launches its 68th ultra-modern Logistics Park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Telangana, 05th February, 2022: Safexpress, India’s largest supply chain & logistics company, has launched its ultra-modern Logistics Park in Hyderabad, Telangana. This state-of-the-art facility is strategically located on Nagpur Hyderabad NH – 44. On this occasion, senior dignitaries from Safexpress were present to launch the Safexpress Logistics Park at Hyderabad, Telangana.

Hyderabad has the fifth-largest urban economy in India. Until the 19th century Hyderabad was known for the pearl industry and was nicknamed the “City of Pearls”, and was the only Golconda Diamonds trading centre in the world, some major Pharma and Electrical industries were also here by which Hyderabad is crucial from supply chain & logistics perspective. This new Logistics Park will serve as a nodal point for logistics and to provide for the transitional connective facility with all Indian states, especially with nearby districts and manufacturing hubs.

Safexpress Logistics facility in Hyderabad, Telangana is spread over a land area of 3 Lakh square feet, enabled with ultra-modern transshipment and 3PL facilities, which will boost storage & warehousing needs of this region while providing for faster connectivity. The new Logistics Park is cross-dock, equipped with loading and unloading of over 50 vehicles simultaneously. It has a column-less span of over 80 feet, which facilitates uninterrupted movement of goods within the facility. To enable all-weather loading & unloading of goods, the facility is equipped with 16 feet wide Cantilever Shed.

The Logistics facility has the required firefighting equipment and trained manpower to deal with such emergencies. This facility is a perfect mix of nature-friendly initiatives and technology. The facility is equipped with an integrated rainwater harvesting system, has a dedicated green zone and will be using sunlight during the daytime to conserve energy. Operations at the Logistics facility is highly streamlined, which ensures the country’s fastest transit-time from Telangana to all destinations across India. The physical infrastructure will be backed by a robust IT infrastructure and a very efficient warehouse management system.

Supply chain & Logistics has a very crucial role to play in the growing demand of numerous industries and manufacturers spread over the entire region. Safexpress Logistics Park at Hyderabad, Telangana intends to help greatly in minimizing the infrastructural gaps and serve their supply chain & logistics requirements needs effectively and efficiently.