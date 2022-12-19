SAGE Foundation adds UnLtd India’s incubation program to its portfolio

Mumbai, December 2022: The Shahani Academic and Global Empowerment Foundation (SAGE Foundation), the non-profit arm of The Shahani Group, has announced that effective January 2023, it will take over the brand and operations of UnLtd India, a leading Indian incubator for social enterprises, from Social Entrepreneurs Foundation India (SEFI).

SAGE Foundation will now incubate social startups and NGOs in addition to the work it already does towards upskilling low-income youth for white-collar jobs. As part of their efforts to scale up the operations of UnLtd India, SAGE Foundation intends to incubate 1500 social entrepreneurs, Founders of NGOs/ Social Enterprises over the next 5 years.

UnLtd India was one of the first incubators to support early-stage social entrepreneurs and Founders of NGOs / Social Enterprises across India. Over the last 14 years, it has incubated 318 social entrepreneurial ventures, including Phool, Arpan, FUEL, and many others. Its incubatees have impacted 19.5 million lives and raised more than Rs. 30 billion until now. UnLtd India supports young organisations across the spectrum, from livelihoods, climate change, education to gender, and inclusive development. These organisations are built on ideas that will lead to an increase in income and or reduce the vulnerability of underserved communities and the environment as a whole.

SAGE Foundation has been working tirelessly to provide key in-demand industry skills to under-privileged Indian youth, to make them job-ready and secure employment in the BFSI sector, with support from Thadomal Shahani Centre For Management. To date, they have trained over 12,000 youth and have successfully placed over 90% of its graduates with leading Indian companies, such as Deloitte, Accenture, HDFC, Kotak & others

Combining these job skilling and incubation activities under one roof allows sharing of resources to reduce costs and enhance scalability. Transitioning the brand and operations of an incubator from one non-profit, Social Entrepreneurs Foundation India (SEFI), to another, SAGE Foundation is the first such transaction of its kind in the Indian non-profit sector. It could serve as a model to other non-profits looking to consolidate their operations.