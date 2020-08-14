Sahara Star strikes a hat-trick at the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2020

It’s a hat-trick for Hotel Sahara Star, as it sweeps the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2020. The Hotel along with its two speciality restaurants namely Mabruk – The Mediterranean and EAST – The Pan Asian have been declared as the winners for Travellers Choice Award 2020.

With this win, the Hotel and its two restaurants are now a part of an exclusive group and rank amongst the top 10% hotels and restaurants worldwide. The selection process is purely based on ratings and reviews from its travellers across the globe.

On this prestigious win, Mr. Manish Sodhi, CEO, Hotel Sahara Star said, “We are truly delighted to win three TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2020 and would like to thank our guests for their trust and belief in us. We would also want to extend our gratitude to our hard-working team which has maintained our high service standards. With this news, we eagerly await to welcome our guests back for the next season.”

Once the Hotel opens its doors back to our guests it will strive to make sure that the safety and well-being of its guests and team members are kept supreme!