Saif Ali Khan’s ‘House of Pataudi’ unveils its first store in Bengaluru ahead of the much-awaited festive season

Bengaluru, August 25, 2022: Saif Ali Khan’s House of Pataudi (HoP), one of the most loved ethnic and occasion wear brands of the country, has unveiled its first store in Bengaluru’s Phoenix Market City. The sprawling store offers customers the opportunity to experience the exuberant collection from the brand, which not only exudes style, but also narrates the rich legacy of the Pataudis.

Ahead of the much-awaited festive season, the HoP store will serve customers with a range of styles and designs across fashion and footwear, along with other curated designs and native crafts. It hosts the brand’s smart everyday ethnic line, Rozana, along with its exquisite festive collection called Jashn and the extravagant wedding range, Riwayat. The core design of the collection comes from the rich traditions of the royal family of Pataudi, among other crafts and designs which are in accordance with the brand’s aesthetics and language. Working with the finest craftsmen, the brand enables shoppers to access crafts like, Kantha, Kashidakari, Mirror Work, Gota Patti and traditional Indian fabrics like Kota and Banarasi brocades, to choose from.

Spread across 1500 sqft, the outlet has been designed in collaboration with Studio 9491, giving consumers an immersive shopping experience. It echoes the culture and heritage of the Nawabs, drawing inspiration from the Royal Pataudi Palace, as well as unique Indian heritage architecture. The brand is also looking at expanding in multiple cities through similar stores.

Operating in the bridge to luxury (BTL) and premium segments, House of Pataudi currently offers Myntra customers a curated range of 2500-3000 styles in apparel, footwear and home segments. Over the years, the brand has established itself as one of the leading players in the men’s ethnic wear space and has consistently been among the most sought-after brands on the platform. The upcoming festive season will create ground for ‘House of Pataudi’ to cater to discerning Indian shoppers who value authentic experiences and nuanced aesthetics, all at an attractive starting price of ₹1500.

Commenting on the initiation of the launch, Saif Ali Khan, said, “This is an important milestone in ‘House of Pataudi’s’ journey so far as we begin a new chapter with our store launch. I am extremely delighted to witness the brand’s growth thus far and proud of its achievements. Our patrons are in for a treat with some exquisite designs this upcoming season. I urge everyone with a penchant for ethnic wear to visit us at Phoenix Market City in Bengaluru and subsequently in some of the other cities where we are coming up next.”

Talking about House of Pataudi’s store launch, Manohar Kamath, CXO and Chief – Myntra Fashion Brands, Myntra, said, “As one of the leading Indian wear brands on the platform, House of Pataudi has been synonymous with all things magnificent and opulent. The brand’s exquisite designs and intricate craftwork continue to gain popularity amongst our shoppers. It has been a heartening experience to witness the evolution of the brand as it explores multiple facets of the customer shopping journey.’’

Speaking about the launch, Afsar Zaidi, Founder and Enabler, Exceed Entertainment, said, “People’s love and admiration for House of Pataudi over the past 3 years has been a tremendous source of energy for us. It is a testament to the classic ethnic fashion style which has been part of our Indian culture. The Indian heritage, tradition and ethnic fashion statement is what our brand propagates and the styles, cuts, designs are all what have been part of our country for centuries. It is humbling to see this milestone taking shape at such an early stage in our brand’s journey. We are certain that this will serve as a channel for shoppers to sample the unique collection besides getting a chance to feel the Pataudi legacy. We will continue to look at growing our experiential presence in new cities and towns for our discerning audience to experience the opulence of the Pataudi heritage.”