Saif & Soha Ali Khan celebrate their deep affection in Myntra’s new campaign for Raksha Bandhan

Bengaluru, Aug 01, 2020: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan Myntra, has launched a ‘House of Pataudi’ video campaign, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. The ethnic wear brand, known for its contemporary yet intricate designs, is co-owned by Myntra, Saif Ali Khan and Exceed Entertainment.

The campaign pays tribute to the deep brother-sister bond, while also highlighting the relevance of the brand, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Both Saif and Soha appear in the 60-second film, rendering a heart-warming account of their affection for each other while travelling down the memory lane.

The digital campaign was launched on 30 July and will run up to 3 August. Through the unique designs and craftsmanship that exemplifies the royalty and grandeur of the rich Pataudi heritage, the campaign pays a touching tribute to a festival deeply ingrained in the Indian culture. The film vividly captures aspects of love and affection between a brother and sister with a playful banter to narrate the story in the backdrop of the festival.

About the film:

The film emphasizes the strong bond between a brother and sister and is set around the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. It opens with Soha adorned in a gorgeous and elegant, ‘House of Pataudi’ green kurta– a gift from Saif, and joins him over a video call. Saif is seen in a deep red ‘House of Pataudi’ kurta and they share a light moment before Soha reveals a ‘yaadon ka box’ from the past, with a surprise in it. She draws out an old INR 10 note from the box, which was given to her during Rakhi, years ago by Saif, who identifies it as his first pocket money, with a hint of emotion. In the final frame of the film, Saif opens Soha’s Rakhi gift, which happens to be a face mask, thereby providing a gentle and timely reminder to celebrate the festival responsibly.

Link to the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=1afiKtfGADE&feature=youtu.be