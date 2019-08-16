Salaam Talent – Junior Cubers are Junior Mentors today

Rubik Rubik’s Cube is a puzzle cube, and the world’s biggest selling toy of all time ,where white is opposite yellow, blue is opposite green, and orange is opposite red.

Genuis Kids Gaurika [12 years ] ,who is a National Gold medalist [2018] in combinaton of three ,3by 3 ,2 by 2 and pyramix blocks in less than 2 minutes ,Mayuirika , who has been the 4th Runner Up national in Pyramix Cube solving in 11 seconds only.

With a game of milliseconds of difference ,the Junior talent shared in Salaam Namaste Radio Program , as Junior mentors how they are taking the lead ahead in mind sharing and mentoring the budding cubers .

In order to solve a Rubiks cube you can be of any age as long as you are cognitively capable. This means that if you are a very advanced 3 years old you can do it same as if you are 99 years old with enough cognitive power left to stay in the moment and know what you are doing.It just takes patience and the will. And that’s what makes all the difference. Like everything in life, if you want to be able to do it, you have to dedicate as much as it is needed for you to be able to do it.

IT HELPS WITH IMPROVING MEMORY

It depends if you are solving the cube without any algorithms and guides or using those for help. Either way you will be practicing improving your memory. Especially muscle memory.

LEARNING THE WAYS OF SOLVING THE CUBE IMPROVES PATIENCE

Once you take the scrambled cube for the first time in your hands it will test your perseverance.

IT HELPS BECOME A PROBLEM SOLVER

Start figuring out your own ways of solving the cube it will help you become more creative with doing things.

IT HELPS WITH MAPPING OF THE THINGS

This will train your brain to memorize and map things in their order.

Rubic Cubing is just not entertainment and love you get for the hobby. One of the best hobbies I ever integrated as a part of my daily life because it helps me relax my overly excited brain and because of my love for puzzles and geometry.Junior Cubers participated in Salaam Talent at Salaam Namaste Community Radio ,Aaliyah 6 years ,who is in Sardar patel Vidyalaya ,Hrehan Miglani 11 years ,Step by Step Noida ,Aditya Bhura ,11 years ,

Trishaan Singh Sachdev ,12 years , and studies in KR Mangalam ,GK Road ,Mayurika ,9 Years who goes to Petals World School and Gaurika ,12 Years who participates in Sneh International School participated in the Radio Program .

All the mentors will be participating in the National Cube Selection Championship ,scheduled on 25th August ’19 .It’s open for all ages . One may connect at 9711057801 and 8178338536.

Start adopting the Talent today Start Cubing today !!!!!