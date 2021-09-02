Sale of kids apparel on Snapdeal leaps 493% in 2021

Gurugram: Snapdeal, India’s leading value-focused e-commerce company, has shared that the sales of kids’ apparel in terms of units sold has grown by 493 % from January to July this year. This makes the kids’ fashion category one of the biggest gainers amongst other categories on Snapdeal. The share of kids’ apparel in the overall fashion category sales has also increased in the same period.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, kidswear in general has seen phenomenal growth online. The growth can be attributed to a couple of factors. One, parents have tried to keep children away from crowded markets and malls. Secondly, buying apparel for children typically entails trying sizes and parents prefer to do that in the safety of their homes. The third and most important factor is the growing and active involvement of children in making their own choices online and parents completing the purchase for them. The older Gen-Z children closely follow the social media influencer culture, assess peer purchases, shortlist choices and heavily determine the final purchase decisions for their apparel.

“Spending on children’s clothes is no longer limited to special occasions such as birthdays and festivals. Parents now buy kids apparel as per needs of season, size and also driven by extra discounts during sale offerings. Mimicking the fashion preferences for adults, the purchasing behavior for kids apparel now leans towards more functional and comfortable choices, albeit with a high trendiness quotient. With increased frequency of online purchases for kids’ clothes, customers prefer value-priced merchandise including combo packs,” said Snapdeal Spokesperson.

With more kids’ fashion being bought online, shopping trends on Snapdeal indicated consumer preferences for deals that offered “more value.” Some popular price points on Snapdeal include Rs. 400-600 for combo pack offerings, followed by the second best-selling range of Rs. 200-400 for individual items. Track pants saw the highest increase this year with units sold growing 17X since January ‘21. T-Shirts with 8X growth and top & bottom sets with 11X growth have been the other strong performers in the same time period.

A large percentage of the demand continues to come from southern markets and there has also been a steady increase in demand from cities in North & West India. Snapdeal has expanded the choice available in the kids apparel by adding popular brands like Luke and Lilly, Hopscotch, Gini and Jony, Cherokee, Donuts, Colt, Hellcat, Kyda, Aarika, Naughty Ninos and more. Ahead of the festive season, Snapdeal has also expanded the selection of ethnic fashion for kids.