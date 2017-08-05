Sale of Products after Introduction of GST

On account of implementation of GST, there may be instances where the retail sale price printed on a pre-packaged commodity is required to be changed. The Department has therefore issued an order according to which, manufacturers/Packers/importers of pre-packaged commodities are to declare the revised retail sale price (MRP), by way of stamping or putting sticker or online printing, as the case may be, on the unsold stock

Manufactured/packed/imported prior to 1st July 2017, if any, in addition to the existing retail sale price (MRP), for three months i.e. up to 30th September 2017. Use of un-exhausted packaging material/wrapper has also been allowed up to 30th September 2017 after making the necessary corrections.

The said information has already been disseminated to all the stakeholders and Controllers of Legal Metrology of all States/UTs for immediate necessary action. The Department’s website contains FAQs for explaining the manner in which MRP can be undertaken.

The matter is being monitored on a continuous basis, and the complaints received so far for not selling the pre-packaged commodities at decreased prices where the rate has been decreased on National Consumer Helpline have been forwarded to the Controllers of Legal Metrology of all States/UTs for immediate necessary action.

Further as per the information of CBEC, section 171 of the Central Goods and Services Act, 2017 provides for Anti-Profiteering measure according to which any reduction in rate of tax on any supply of goods or services or the benefit of input tax credit shall be passed on to the recipient by way of commensurate reduction in prices and the Central Government may constitute an Authority to examine the same. Many business entities have reduced the prices of their goods and services in view of lower GST rates under the GST regime. They have been publishing these revised rates in leading new dailies from time to time for consumer benefit.

The Department has already issued an advertisement in the Newspaper regarding MRP aspects and the final price to protect consumer interests. The Department is also doing the outdoor publicity through creatives on MRP after implementation of GST.

This information was given by Shri C. R. Chaudhary, the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.