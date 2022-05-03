Sales & Marketing company, The Stallions to facilitate sale for Vasai-Virar’s biggest township ‘SKY’

Mumbai, 2022: In a first-of-its-kind move Sales and Marketing company ‘The Stallions’ organised the launch of Vasai- Virar’s most awaited and talked about luxury township ‘SKY’ with over 800 channel partners on April 20. Brought to life by Mumbai’s renowned real estate Developer Vinay Unique Group, the sales valuation of the ‘Sky’ project is estimated around Rs 700 cr. At the launch, The Stallions has also inked a pact for strategizing, planning, marketing and sales of SKY.

This is the first ever sprawling project in Vasai- Virar’s most reputed location Gokul Township — a well-known location like Lokhandwala of Andheri. Vasai-Virar is a part of outer ring of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the 5th Largest City in Maharashtra. It is located on the North of Vasai Creek, a scenic and picturesque locale. This is for the first time that Vasai-Virar is going to have a residential project of this stature.

Pratik Jain, founder & CEO of The Stallions said, “We bagged an exclusive mandate for the sales of around 1200 flats of Vinay Unique Group for their upcoming project SKY. The total sales in terms of value is estimated to be about Rs 700 crore. Our approach will be creating holistic marketing and sales strategy for SKY and with our marketing intelligence we intent to drive growth and revenue generation for the Vinay Unique Group. It is imperative to place the product and present it in a manner that is most attractive to the audience and ensures consistent brand communication. This can be done by targeting the right market for the product by identifying specific demographics and audiences.”

The Stallions is a marketing and sales solutions company. Using the most relevant PropTech methods and applications, they ensure that your real estate projects are dreams turned into realities. They are known to be out-of-the-box thinkers, nimble-footed in their strategies while staying focused on the results and ROI for their real estate clients. Having sold more than 3000 units with more than 1200 Crores in value, they pride themselves on their strategic approach towards their partners’ business.

Vinay Unique Group is a collaborative venture between Vinay Group of Companies and Unique Group of Companies, two of the leading Real Estate players reputed for providing incremental value to Home and Commercial space buyers. A (to be added) storey spacious project, SKY offers luxurious one, two and three BHK homes. It consist of 30 plus high end amenities on rooftop level, podium level & club houses.

Speaking about the development, Anup Ashok Mehta, Director, Vinay Unique Group said, ‘We had vision of developing Virar as a premium residential and sought after location and SKY is a part of our vision, 23 floor tower with high end amenities. We are offering best facilities to our audience. Our partnership with ‘The Stallions’ will revolutionise the process and their cutting edge solutions will ensure that it drive toward success of meeting our vision.’