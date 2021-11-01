Sales & Marketing: New Appointments at Sun Resorts

Sun Resorts is consolidating its sales and marketing strategy with new appointments within the group’s management.

Rameswarsingh Jeenarain (Ramesh) has been appointed as new Group Head of Sales of Sun Resorts group. Ramesh has 10 years of experience in the hospitality and travel industry. He will be responsible for the group’s strategy and business development in key regional markets as well as locally.

Ramesh holds a Masters in Business Administration from Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria. He started his career at KPMG Johannesburg in the audit sector. He was then seconded to KPMG London for two years which gave him an invaluable experience from an international perspective.

In 2011, he was appointed Financial Director of World Leisure Holidays in Johannesburg before he was appointed its Managing Director in 2016. After living 32 years in South Africa, Ramesh decided to return to Mauritius to take on his new role.

Jason Barry joins Sun Resorts as the new Group Head of Marketing & Communication. Jason began his career as a journalist for the BBC. He then occupied the position of Group Marketing & Communications Director in recognized companies around the world including Belgium, Estonia and Africa. From 2010 to 2016, Jason held the position of Group Director of Marketing, Media, PR & Communications with Elewana Group – Elewana Collection, Sopa Hotels, C&P Safaris in Tanzania and Kenya. Before landing in Mauritius, Jason was the Managing Director of wildafrica.com, a website specializing in African safari holidays. Jason is well acquainted with Mauritius having worked at Starwood International Hotels & Resorts in Mauritius from 2007 to 2011 as the Marketing & Communication Director.

Ramesh Jeenarain and Jason Barry will work closely with Joelle Edwards-Tonks, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Sun Resorts to develop the brand and seize new opportunities in the market.