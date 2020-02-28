Salman Khan lauds Gurugram- based Elan Group for adopting flood-affected Khidrapur village in Maharashtra

Bollywood Super Star Salman Khan has lauded the Gurugram -based Elan Group for adopting 2019 flood-affected Khidrapur village in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. In an effort to recover houses in Kolhapur district following the floods in 2019, Elan Group have come forward to rebuild pucca houses in the flood-affected area.

Salman Khan took to Facebook and Instagram to appreciate the initiative.

This initiative is a first step towards creating an enabling ecosystem to engage stakeholders, including experts, State governments, village community and farmer groups, to implement viable solutions to tackle floods in the area. The project will enable comprehensive development of the entire village through various infrastructural and community interventions.

“As a responsible organization, we are committed to ushering a positive change in rural India. It is in line with our vision to ensure equitable and inclusive growth in the country through strategic interventions. The rural India is the foundation of India and this project is a small effort to do our bit towards uplifting the marginalized and ensuring the development of the entire community,” said Director, Elan Group.

For the said project, Elan Group has also inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Zila Parishad, Kolhapur, Government of Maharashtra. According to the MOU, Elan Group will provide the requisite resources and execute the physical activities for construction of the houses.

The Government of Maharashtra has also formed a seven- member committee for administrative support and review of the construction work. The committee will be chaired by District Collector and will have Chief Executive Officer Zila Parishad, Technical Members, as nominated by the District Magistrate, Member, Revenue Department, as nominated by the District Magistrate, Gram Sevak of respective villages, Member Secretary of concerned Head of Departments and a representative from Elan Group.