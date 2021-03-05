Samarpit Kanwatia to amaze his clients with a newly designed dry-fit t-shirt

Mumbai, March 5, 2021: Mr. Samarpit Kanwatia primarily a multi-faceted businessman, got into the field of astrology about two decades back and has numerous clients, pan India and in different parts of the world. His clients irrespective of their different castes, religions, and nationalities have always benefited from his knowledge. His clientele includes successful Business houses, Corporates, Lawyers, Doctors, Royals, Media personalities, and many people from different professions.

Samarpit Kanwatia has decided to give special dry-fit t-shirts to his clients as giveaways. Samarpit Said “My clients and all who wear the same should feel nice and comfortable when they wear such quality. Comfortable clothing is a must to free a mind of all its stress and tensions. One of the most redeeming qualities of a dry-fit t-shirt is its ability to complement different skin types. It gives a feeling of flexibility. When you feel at ease, your focus automatically increases”.

He further added, “It’s a free giveaway from us to our clients. To design this t-shirt we approached garment entrepreneur Amit Varma, from Bangalore, a veteran who is in the business of garments procuring for European markets and manufacturing garments for some popular brands domestically for the past 20 years. Their company is spearheaded by his visionary father and ably supported by his younger brother. The material has been curated in black colour with our company trademarked Ganesha logo and with our company initials embroidered in mustard yellow. Also the thickness of the material chosen was, keeping in mind comfortable wearing and something that can sustain more than 10-15 washes and good 20-25 wearing and more. The said apparel is made in 4 sizes.”

A dry-fit t-shirt was first introduced a few years back when the popularity of the fitness lifestyle was soaring high. The advantage of wearing a dry-fit tee was immense and soon this started becoming prominent. Athletes and fitness maniacs started exploring the tees more only to find out that they are indeed what they offer. In todays time the fabric promotes self sanitization as it holds the sweat of a person to a great level and safeguards others, from more germs, affecting the immunity of people in the bigger picture.

Samarpit is working enormously to give great results to society through his work and various other initiatives. He adds, “Sarv Mangal Ho has always aspired to give something productive to society and this is one way of taking care of our clients who are more like family. I will feel greatly privileged, even if I can make a small difference in their life by doing this small bit from our side. I strive my best to bring smiles among all who are associated with me. God has been kind and we need to express our gratitude by channelizing a bit of that niceness futher down to more people so that they benefit too. ”