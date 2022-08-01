“Samriddhi Samwad”, An event aimed at augmenting skilling ecosystem was organised by Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council

New Delhi, 1 Aug 2022: With an aim to augment the skilling ecosystem in line with the National Education Policy 2020, Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) organised a Training Partner’s meet titled, “Samriddhi Samvad”. The main focus of this interactive meet was to strengthen and scale up vocational education so as to bring about the desired effect for the youth of the country in the Beauty & Wellness sector. Detailed deliberation happened on significant propositions such as the outcome-driven training programs, placement opportunities for the trained students, capacity building through and Training of the Trainers, Training of the Assessors programs, cross-skilling, re-skilling, up-skilling of the trained workforce, identification and establishment of centre(s) of excellence for delivering skills training at par with global standards and inclusion of CSR initiatives for skilling the youth. The event held at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi witnessed participation from more than 100 partners across the country.

The event was graced by Shri. Rajesh Aggarwal – Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as the Chief Guest. The event also beheld the august presence of Dr. Vinita Agarwal, Executive Member- NCVET, Shri Ved Mani Tiwari – COO and Officiating CEO, NSDC and Shri. Sandeep Ahuja, Co-chairperson, B&WSSC as Guests of Honor.

Commenting on this initiative, CEO- B&WSSC, Ms. Monica Bahl, said, “It is my firm belief that the Beauty & Wellness industry will gain even more relevance as we approach the PMKVY 4.0 and address the ever-changing dynamics of the market, this will provide even better employment opportunities and livelihood. The occasion shall prove to be a stepping stone to achieve new milestones for bridging the gap between the Industry and the Academia by upskilling, building capacity for various job roles across the nation and working in tandem with the

industry to fulfill their demand thus leading to better employability opportunities.

The event was sponsored by B&WSSCs Assessment Agency Partner Diversified and Co-sponsored by Eduvantage, Pareekshan and Mercer Mettl.