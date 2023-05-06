Samsonite presents the innovative suitcase IBON that breaks the habits of traveling with an unconventional design

With IBON, Samsonite presents a suitcase that deliberately breaks with travel habits with its innovative design. IBON is the result of a fruitful collaboration between Samsonite R&D and the Belgian design agency Achilles and has already been awarded the Red Dot Design Award (Best of the Best) and the Red Dot Innovative Product Award this year.

“Good design should move the customers, improve their lives, and change the world. Good design is always innovative”, claims Erik Sijmons, long-time chief designer of Samsonite and creator of the iconic Cosmolite series, who has given shape to his vision of the future of travel in this new type of suitcase.

IBON’s most distinctive innovations are the suitcase’s central one-point closure system that enables easy access and swift closing, as well as its transversal split, resulting in space-saving when the suitcase is open. Both features allow for easy access on the move.

IBON is thoughtfully conceived to contain an entire wardrobe without refolding, making unpacking optional. The interior compression system ensures secure luggage retention, and the central interior handle offers mobility during packing. IBON is designed from the inside out and pays tribute to the growing trend that values the journey as much as the destination. The suitcase also provides dual handles on the corners and sides, allowing ergonomic handling. The telescopic handle is integrated into the hinge and is not in the way when packing.

With IBON, Samsonite continues to set up new trends and introduces innovation to traveling. The unconventional design guarantees increased accessibility and makes IBON a perfect companion for traveling by car or train. It makes living out of a suitcase while frequently staying overnight easier and more engaging and invites new habits of traveling.