Samsung and Apollo Hospitals Launch Mobile Clinic to fight NCDs

Samsung India Electronics and Apollo Hospitals Group today launched the ‘Samsung-Apollo Mobile Clinic’ to provide access to quality, preventive healthcare against growing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) to the less privileged. With this program, the two organisations aim to leverage technology to ensure citizens in rural areas in need of healthcare have access to it.

The Samsung-Apollo Mobile Clinic was inaugurated by Hon’ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri. Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, Ms Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals and Mr. Jae Young Yang, Managing Director, Samsung Manufacturing Plant, Chennai.

Samsung-Apollo Mobile Clinic is well equipped with high-end technology for advanced screening of NCDs. NCDs are a growing menace across the world. Responsible for over 50% of deaths, NCDs like Diabetes, Cancer, Hypertension and Cardiac ailments cause the biggest fatalities in India. Samsung-Apollo Mobile Clinic is targeted to win over NCDs by driving awareness and through early detection and preventive screening.

People in rural areas will receive free-of-cost access to primary screening. Medical professionals from Apollo Hospitals will be engaged to execute the primary requirement of screening and camps through this initiative.

Encouraging this initiative Hon’ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri Banwarilal Purohit, said: “It is a commendable partnership between Samsung and Apollo Hospitals and I appreciate their endeavour towards serving India and making it healthier. Together, Samsung and Apollo Hospitals will now ensure they will reach citizens by creating access to quality prevention and early detection services right at their doorsteps. Healthcare needs increased focus and I am happy to be part of this journey to make a difference.”

Marking this momentous occasion, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Executive Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said: “The biggest challenge in India is to make Healthcare facilities accessible to one and all, especially in the wake of the rising incidences of NCDs. An estimated 17 million people die of cardiovascular diseases worldwide every year. The solution to all this is early detection and prevention. But in our vast country, everyone cannot access hospitals due to time & distance issues. Apollo Hospitals decided to take the accessibility challenge head on. Powered by Samsung, we now have a Mobile Clinic which will reach everyone who needs healthcare. We are starting this with Tamil Nadu and will soon spread this across other states as well. Our fight with NCDs is not limited to metros, so why must our healthcare be limited to hospitals. Apollo Hospitals will reach every citizen and ensure we all stay healthy. Only healthy and happy citizens can build a prosperous India. And at Apollo we are doing our bit to ensure this.”

“Samsung believes in transforming communities and creating a better life for people. We are pleased to partner with Apollo Hospitals for the Samsung-Apollo Mobile Clinic that will provide free medical screening camps and primary healthcare services for non-communicable diseases to the less-privileged in Tamil Nadu. Through this collaboration, we aspire to bridge the gap and provide access to quality healthcare facilities to the people of the state,” said Mr. Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India.