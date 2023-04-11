Samsung Announces Partnership with JioCinema for Bigger & Better Entertainment

Gurugram, April 11, 2023: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, announced today a partnership with JioCinema to allow its consumers to experience stadium-like immersive experience and enjoy TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season along with a variety of entertainment options available on the platform. The application will come pre-installed on all Samsung TV models starting from 2018 and all Samsung Smart Monitor models starting from 2022.

Consumers can now easily access the JioCinema app from their Samsung TVs & Smart Monitors as it will appear on the home screen of the device. With the cricket fever setting in, more and more viewers are looking forward to the opportunity to tune in to it; most importantly, watch the matches on the big screen and still enjoy stadium-like experience at home.

Coupled with the innovative technology and immersive viewing experience that Samsung TVs & Smart Monitors offer, the partnership with JioCinema will pave the way for consumers to enjoy TATA IPL as well as their favourite shows right at the comfort of their homes.

“With in-home entertainment becoming a norm, the partnership between Samsung and JioCinema gives us an opportunity to provide our consumers with the best of both worlds – their favorite shows on the big screen, in their living spaces. As the biggest and most awaited Indian cricket tournament beings, we are offering our consumers an opportunity to indulge in the sensation of the game, with an immersive, stadium-like experience at their homes with Samsung TVs,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior VP of Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

In addition to Samsung TVs, users can also access JioCinema content on Samsung smartphones providing a seamless multi-screen viewing experience, with even more flexibility and convenience to users.

“By combining the cutting-edge technology of Samsung with JioCinema’s digital-first, world-class offerings and features, this partnership creates a synergy that will provide consumers with the ultimate viewing experience,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy and Partnerships Hursh Shrivastava. “Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or a casual viewer, this collaboration promises to deliver the very best of the TATA IPL on JioCinema right to your fingertips.”