Samsung, Apple win big at ‘TOI’s Gadgets Now Awards 2022’

March 13, 2023, New Delhi: It was a clean sweep for Samsung India and Apple at the third edition of the ‘Times of India Gadgets Now Awards 2022’, with four of their products being recognized as industry best by the jury and by popular choice. Samsung’s flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 with a sleek design, bagged the Jury Choice Award for Smartphone of the Year while Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max won the People’s Choice Award in the same category.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G emerged as a customer favorite as it bagged the Best Mid-Range Smartphone of the year award in both Jury and Popular Choice categories. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was not far behind as it picked up the Best Camera Smartphone of the year award in both the categories as well. Google Pixel 6A also found place as a fan favorite as it won the Best Affordable camera phone of the year award in both categories.

Apple and Samsung both proved their mettle as powerhouses of features as Apple iPad Pro (2022) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra bagged Best Premium tablet of the year award in Jury and Popular Choice, respectively. For the Best Laptop of the year category, Apple’s Macbook Air M2 was chosen as a Jury favorite while Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 picked up the Popular Choice award. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 further went on to win Best Premium smartwatch of the year in the Popular Choice category while Apple’s Watch Ultra remained a Jury favorite for the same category. Besides, Samsung’s QN95B also found place as Best Premium TV of the year in the Popular Choice category.

The awards, a celebration of the best tech gadgets over the past year, were presented across 17 categories such as smartphones, laptops, cameras, and other consumer electronics. For each category, there were two sets of awards – Jury Awards, selected by an eminent panel of experts, and ‘People’s Choice Awards’, selected through online voting.

This edition of The Times of India Gadgets Now Awards was powered by: Airtel 5G plus, Associate sponsors: AMD and Norton, and Partners: Livpure, Crucial by Micron, OneAssist, and TECNO.

The awards ceremony will soon be telecast on TimesNow.