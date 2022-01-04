Samsung ‘Big TV’ Festival is Back on Popular Demand This New Year; Get Free Soundbar, Galaxy Tab, Attractive Cashback & More

Chennai, India – January 04, 2022 – Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, is back with its Big TV Festival offers on 55 inches and above QLED and UHD range of televisions on popular demand. Starting from January 1, 2022, these offers can be availed till January 31, 2022, at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country.

This new year starts with a special cheer for those who wish to get the dual advantage of a smart television along with a soundbar to complete their home entertainment set ups or avail of a tablet to enjoy a connected experience.

Customers looking at upgrading to larger screen televisions can avail of special deals with assured gifts on purchase of 55-inch and above Neo QLED 8K TVs, QLED TVs and UHD TVs.

These irresistible offers include an assured free Soundbar on the purchase of 85-inch and 75-inch Neo QLED 8K TVs.

On the purchase of 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV, 75-inch UHD TV, 65-inch & 55-inch Neo QLED TV and 65-inch & 55-inch QLED TVs, consumers will get the Galaxy A7 LTE Tab as a gift.

Taking the excitement a notch higher, consumers can avail up to 20% cashback and extended warranty offers coupled with easy EMI options on Samsung’s 55-inch and above the premium range of televisions.

“With the growing popularity of in-home entertainment, the demand for large screen TVs is surging. With a host of differentiated content being consumed on TVs, premium viewing and audio experience are one of the key drivers in the adoption of larger screen televisions. We at Samsung are certain that the Big TV Festival will delight our consumers who are looking at welcoming the New Year by upgrading their homes with premium TVs,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

As a part of these offers, Samsung QLED TVs will additionally come with a 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty. Consumers will also get a one-year standard and one-year additional warranty on other Samsung TVs.

Samsung’s Premium TV and Soundbar Line-up

Samsung QLED Televisions

Samsung QLED TV breaks new ground for premium TVs and home entertainment, delivering a beautiful design that is supported with the most advanced picture quality. Powered by Quantum Dot technology that optimizes the TV’s brightness levels and delivers brighter and deeper colours, to deliver the visual experience intended by creators. The QLED TVs also features Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) for an unmatched cinematic experience at home.

The QLED TV features an Ambient Mode which turns the TV into a piece of art, building on the Ambient Mode’s ability to blend in with the home interior, the TV can be hung on the wall with a No Gap Wall-Mount, intelligently embedded in the back of the TV so that it blends in seamlessly. It also allows the users to take voice control one step further with the new Bixby and Alexa feature on One Remote Control allowing connections to all connected devices without additional connectors or complicated setups.

Crystal 4K UHD Televisions

Samsung’s 4K UHD TVs offers distinctive features through integration, consumption and interaction of TV in the everyday lives of its consumers. Driven by Crystal technology, Samsung UHD TVs are aimed to deliver superior colours with unmatched sharpness and contrast levels. With a host of features such as Crystal 4K Display, MultiView, Adaptive Sound, Tap View, Screen Mirroring, Lag-Free Gaming, these TVs empower consumers to enjoy enhanced picture quality and superior content consumption capabilities.

QLED 8K TV

Championing the premium TV space, Samsung’s world’s first QLED 8K TVs are game-changing ultra-premium TVs and home entertainment. Samsung’s QLED 8K TVs come with features such as Infinity Screen, Adaptive Picture, Active Voice Amplifier, Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound+ that provide the most pristine picture quality and dynamic sound experience available today.

Samsung QLED 8K TVs come with Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR – all created to provide a stunning 8K experience.

Samsung 8K QLED TVs come with 33 million pixels, four times the resolution of 4K UHD TVs and 16 times that of a Full HD TV, allowing consumers to immerse themselves into the display. These 33 million pixels provide sharper resolution giving a feeling of realness and presence with exceptionally true-to-life picture quality.

Q Series Soundbar

With a sleek and compact form factor, Samsung Q Series Soundbar complements the design-forward aesthetics of Samsung QLED TVs. Q Series Soundbars use fabrics from premium textile brand Kvadrat (available in HW-Q900T model), which not only makes it visually aesthetic, but it makes the sound more beautiful.

Q Series Soundbars come from the Dolby Atmos® technology and provide multi-dimensional cinematic audio that rivals any theatre experience delivering sound as premium as the picture with Samsung TVs. The series includes Samsung’s signature Q-Symphony technology – which enables both TV speakers and the Q Soundbar to work simultaneously creating the ultimate sound synergy.