Samsung Brings Interactive Yoga Experience on TVs in a Global First

GURUGRAM, India June 22, 2023: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, is bringing interactive yoga experiences to its consumers on its televisions in a global first. Through its exclusive partnership with YogiFi, an award-winning flagship product of health-tech startup, Wellness Technologies, Samsung aims to enable consumers to practice yoga ‘the tech way’ by pairing the world’s first AI-enabled yoga mat with Samsung smart TVs.

The easy access of rich yoga content with instant feedback on posture correction is extremely beneficial for modern consumers, who often lead a sedentary lifestyle. Whether an advanced yogi or a beginner, everyone can benefit from guided classes, personalized sessions, real-time feedback, and wellness monitoring through the YogiFi app on Samsung smart TVs.

The YogiFi app will be accessible on all 2023 Samsung smart TVs such as Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs, OLED TV, and Crystal 4K UHD TV range, among others. It will soon be available on previous years’ TV models as well.

“At Samsung, we understand consumers’ desire for holistic health and fitness. Our partnership with YogiFi to make yoga more accessible for consumers is a part of our vision to bring calm to the connected world so that devices and innovation can enable better, more personal, and more intuitive multi device experiences. Consumers can now practice yoga ‘the tech way’ on Samsung TVs at their home, benefiting from instant feedback,” said Dipesh Shah, Head of the India Consumer Experience Team at Samsung.

SRI-Delhi (Samsung R&D Institute India-Delhi) collaborated closely with YogiFi to bring the app on Samsung smart TVs as part of Samsung’s Make for India initiative.

“At YogiFi, we are on a global mission to integrate yoga using AI into everyone’s daily lifestyle to promote physical and mental well-being. By partnering with Samsung, a pioneer in the television segment, we aspire to elevate the at-home yoga experience for every individual and maximize the impact of our mission to create a healthy community with stronger immunity,” said Muralidhar Somisetty, Founder & CEO, Wellnesys India.

The yoga content landscape on the app includes three levels of 21-day programs – beginner, intermediate, and advanced, carefully crafted with relevant yoga asanas for consumers to have a holistic experience. Equipped with sensors, the AI-enabled mat from YogiFi detects any incorrect posture and provides instant feedback, allowing users to correct and improve their alignment.

Compatible Samsung televisions:

Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs

The magnificent Neo QLED TV lineup is designed to be much more than a television. Besides offering a perfect viewing experience, these TVs can be your immersive gaming screen, the beautiful centerpiece of your home or even a Smart Hub to control other devices in your home. The Neo QLED TVs come with Quantum Matrix Technology powered by Quantum Mini LEDs, which are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs, thus rendering immaculate picture clarity and color volume. These TVs also support Dolby Atmos featuring Q-Symphony 3.0 and Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro) for the ultimate 3D surround sound home theatre experience. The televisions come with a built-in IoT hub that lets you control all your smart devices, seamlessly. With SlimFit camera, you can use your TV to make video calls.

Crystal 4K UHD TVs

Samsung’s Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs offer distinctive features and guarantee a premium experience. Driven by Crystal technology, the TV aims to deliver colors with unmatched sharpness and contrast levels. With a host of features such as a Crystal 4K Display, Video calling, Smart IoT Hub, Adaptive Sound, Tap View, Screen Mirroring, and Lag Free Gaming, these TVs empower consumers to enjoy enhanced picture quality and superior content consumption capabilities.

Samsung QLED TVs

Samsung’s QLED TV breaks new ground for premium televisions and in-home entertainment, delivering a beautiful design supported by the most advanced picture clarity. Powered by Quantum Dot technology, the television optimizes brightness levels and delivers brighter and deeper colors as intended by the creators. The QLED TVs also feature Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) for unprecedented cinematic experience at home.

You can attach a SlimFit camera to your QLED TV to make video calls. Easy on your eyes, it comes with EyeComfort mode that automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on built-in sensors.

Offering ‘100 percent color volume’, QLED TV showcases all colours of the DCI-P3 colour space regardless of differing levels of brightness, ensuring that HDR images can be viewed in the original way the content was produced.

OLED TV

The striking OLED TV comes with Neural Quantum Processor 4K for the ultimate entertainment experience that delivers incredible detail and unbelievable screen brightness. It allows content displayed on the screen to be automatically transformed to breathtakingly sharp 4K resolution irrespective of the original level. The processor utilizes AI-based algorithms to evaluate content on a scene-by-scene basis, and HDR OLED+ optimizes each frame so that you can enjoy extraordinary details.