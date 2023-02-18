Samsung Launches the Highly-Anticipated Galaxy S23 Series in India at Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata

Kolkata, 18th February 2023 – Samsung launched its latest flagship series, the Galaxy S23, in India, at Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. one of the leading mobile retail stores in the country on February 16, 2023, at midnight. The event was attended by the popular Bengali actress Paoli Dam, who is also a regular patron along with Mohan Bajoria and Jayant Bajoria of Bhajanlal Group.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2023, boasting impressive features and cutting-edge technology. The 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display features an impressive 120Hz refresh rate and stunning FHD+ resolution, protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Galaxy S23 series also features advanced camera technology, with a triple rear camera system that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. It also features a large 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging technology, ensuring that the device can keep up with the most demanding users.

Available in three variants, including the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new flagship series comes in four eye-catching colors, including Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Green, and Phantom Pink.

“I’ve known Mr. Mohan Bajoria, the driving force behind the success of the Bhajanlal Group, for a long time. He is a dynamic entrepreneur of affable nature with great observation and technical knowledge. I am thrilled to be a part of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series with him at Rowdon street outlet of Bhajanlal Stores ”, said the Tollywood sensation.

“We are delighted to be an exclusive partner of Samsung for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series,” said Mr. Jayant Bajoria, Times Men of the Year 2018 and the mind behind the successful implementation of new methods and technologies into his family business. “As a leading mobile retail store in India, we are committed to providing our customers with the latest and most innovative devices. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is a device that represents the pinnacle of smartphone technology, and we are confident that it will be a big hit with our customers.”

Mr. Mohan Bajoria, beaming with pride at the success of the Bhajanlal Group, concluded that “Similar to Samsung, which produces a vast array of consumer electronics, appliances, and mobile devices and has a strong presence in many international markets, including India, Bhajanlal also offers a wide selection of mobile phones, music and sound systems, TVs, gaming consoles, smart gadgets, and other electronics, as well as related services such as mobile phone repairs. We also provide consumer-friendly services like buyback programs, exchange offers, and extended warranty plans. We have been serving our clientele, ranging from corporate giants to individual consumers, since 1995 and have been awarded the title of Best Business House consecutively since 2018. It is clear that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is a winner, and so is Bhajanlal.”