Samsung Set to Launch Galaxy M14 5G in India on April 17

Gurugram, India – April 13, 2023: Samsung, India’s largest electronics brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest smartphone, the Galaxy M14 5G, on April 17, 2023.

Continuing the legacy of Galaxy M Series, which was conceptualized to offer segment-leading features to tech-savvy GenZ consumers, Galaxy M14 5G boasts of segment-best features such as 50MP triple rear camera setup, Monster 6000 mAh battery & 5nm Exynos 1330 Processor.

Galaxy M14 5G has a 50 MP primary sensor that captures every moment with stunning clarity, even in low light, thanks to the f1.8 lens. With a Monster 6000 mAh battery lasting up to 2 days on a single charge, you can browse and binge non-stop without worrying about the battery.

The powerful 5nm Exynos 1330 Processor makes Galaxy M14 5G a Performance Monster that allows you to multitask with ease and delivers lightning-fast speeds and smooth performance. Galaxy M14 5G supports 13 5G bands giving the best connectivity & superior 5G experience.

In addition to its impressive hardware, Galaxy M14 5G supports Secure Folder powered by Samsung Knox, Voice Focus, Samsung Wallet & more that are unique to Samsung One UI. With Android 13 out of the box and a promise of up to 2 generations of OS Upgrades and up to 4 years of Security Updates, it ensures that users can enjoy the latest features and stay protected against threats. Galaxy M14 5G will be launched on Amazon, Samsung.com & across select retail outlets.