SAMY Television propagates Modi’s Make In India message this Diwali, launches nation’s most affordable 43-inch 4K smart TV

New Delhi: Samy Informatics Pvt Ltd has launched a new 4K smart television under its brand name SAMY. The smart television has been launched by the company as a part of its 5th-year celebration in the Indian market. The company has also decided to give an introductory offer for this product, as a part of the Diwali festival.

Customers from Delhi who buy the new 43-inch 4K television will get a 32-inch smart LED television absolutely free. However, company sources revealed that this offer will be applicable only for customers in Delhi who order the 43-inch smart television.

The new 43-inch smart television is priced at Rs 24,999. The smart television comes with a 3840-pixel resolution, which assures impeccable picture quality to the viewers. The television also promises an immersive audio experience, which the company calls ‘Sound Blaster.’ The connectivity features include two HDMI ports and two USB ports.

SAMY television is being manufactured under the Make in India initiative, the brainchild of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. The company revealed that they are giving this offer to customers, as the need for smart television is rising in Indian households, especially at this time where students are dependent on these electronic gadgets for e-learning.

This is not the first time that SAMY is surprising customers with huge offers. Two years back in 2019, SAMY had launched the world’s most affordable smart TV at just Rs 4,999. This 32-inch Android TV was well received by the general public, and the company expects the same to happen with the 43-inch model as well.

“We believe in empowering the nation by the products manufactured in our country. The company is glad to launch the most affordable 43-inch smart television in the Indian market. These days where students are using smart televisions for their learning needs, each and every household in India requires multiple television sets. It is why we decided to give such an offer to customers in Delhi,” said Avinash Mehta, Director of Samy Informatics.

Mehta also added that SAMY televisions are being made with outstanding quality. According to Mehta, the company’s team has assured top-rated quality in each stage of the television’s development, and it can be matched with International standards.