Samyak Doshi, Director, Bhoomi Group says, repo rate unchanged will boost home sales

Mr. Samyak Doshi, Director, Bhoomi Group

“Keeping the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent will encourage home buyers to come forward and fulfil their long-cherished dream of owning a home. This will improve market sentiments and give a boost to home sales. The government has been supportive and has introduced a slew of policy measures that have sustained home sales. This pause in repo rate hike will give an impetus to the affordable housing category of home buyers, benefiting them immensely. The government should have reduced the repo rate as property prices are already on the rise and this would have brought some relief to home buyers. We hope the government reduces stamp duty rates which will lighten the burden of home buyers, going forward.”