San Pasqual Economic Development Corporation Partners with Ziggi’s Coffee

To Bring National Brand to Tribal Community in First Tribal Partnership

SAN DIEGO – March 3, 2023 – As part of their charter this year, the San Pasqual Economic Development Corporation (SPEDC) is focused on creating new partnerships and supporting their community through economic development. In line with their goals, SPEDC has entered into a new partnership with Ziggi’s Coffee, to bring it into the tribal community as the brand’s first tribal partnership. This will ensure more expansion and economic sufficiency for the tribe, as well as pave the way for future partnerships with like-minded businesses and brands.

Located at 31269 Valley Center Road, Valley Center, CA 92082, in the community of Valley Center, construction for Ziggi’s Coffee drive-thru will begin in June 2023, with an anticipated opening date of fall 2023. Ziggi’s Coffee is a national brand that offers breakfast and lunch and serves the finest roasted coffee paired with handcrafted drinks and other great-tasting menu items. This drive-thru location will be the brand’s first location in Indian County, which is significant to the tribal community, thanks to the support from SPEDC.

SPEDC was created to pursue economic development activities on behalf of the tribal government and members in order to develop and sustain the tribe’s long-term strategy and growth, while preserving traditions and paving the way for future generations. This strategy has enabled SPEDC to launch groundbreaking projects, form new partnerships with different businesses, support its surrounding school districts and its community and look for new opportunities, such as this partnership, to grow and thrive.

“We didn’t want to partner with just any coffee company,” said President and CEO of SPEDC, Hellyaachwehay Quisquis.“We wanted to find a partner that fit in and believes in our values and mission to build on the next seven generations of our tribe. I was pleased to find that Ziggi’s Coffee and SPEDC share the same values of integrating family and community.”

Before their partnership became official, SPEDC was looking to partner with a brand who shared similar family-like customs and values. After SPEDC representatives traveled to Colorado, where Ziggi’s headquarters is located, SPEDC decided to move forward in their decision to form a partnership, which at that point, was a natural fit. Both SPEDC and Ziggi’s Coffee are committed to making a positive difference in the local communities that they serve and are family, or generationally, focused.

“We are so excited about the franchise agreement with the San Pasqual Tribe (San Pasqual Economic Development Corporation),” said Justin Livingston, VP of Franchise Development at Ziggi’s Coffee. “This is the first Tribal agreement for Ziggi’s Coffee and hopefully the first of many. Ziggi’s worked with the great folks at the SPEDC to help navigate this new area of tribal relationships. By bringing Ziggi’s into this community, we hope to expand that model and work with the many amazing and diverse tribes across the country to create a mutual benefit for all involved and bring the Ziggi’s community focused brand to these already tight-knit communities.”

SPEDC plans to continue to lead the way into new partnerships across the U.S. which allows tribes to partner with national brands. To learn more about SPEDC, please visit https://SanPasqualEDC.com/. For media inquiries, contact Bianca Kasawdish at bianca@teaminnovision.com.

About San Pasqual Economic Development Corporation (SPEDC)

The San Pasqual Economic Development Corporation is a wholly owned entity of the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians, established under Tribal law to pursue economic development activities on behalf of the tribe, its members and is charged with developing and implementing the tribe’s long-term strategy of sustainable economic self-sufficiency. The mission of the San Pasqual Economic Development Corporation is to create a strong foundation based on a cornerstone of truth, integrity, and dedication.

Their vision at SPEDC reflects the wisdom that has been passed down from generation to generation to preserve and safeguard their culture and traditions by creating a long-term economic development structure ensuring the prosperity of the next seven generations of the tribe. For more information, please visit http://www.sanpasqualbandofmissionindians.org/departments/edc.