Sanda brings Mellow Cosmetics to India

New Delhi: SANDA, a US-based market entry firm, will be representing Mellow cosmetics in India. Mellow Cosmetics is Australia based brand, which is a vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free beauty brand. The brand Mellow Cosmetics will be launched on 19th November 2021 in India.

Mellow cosmetics is all about beauty. The brand provides all the fun, luxurious, and on-trend makeup products to makeup lovers across the globe. This brand, based in Australia, started as a small company in 2014 with a limited range of products and has expanded rapidly since then. Now the brand sells through its online and offline stores across UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East successfully. The brand also practices all the possible ethical processes and thus their products are Vegan, Cruelty-free, and Paraben Free. The brand now has a vast collection of eyeshadows, quad sets, glitter eyeshadows, lipsticks, brow products, and also sell bundles and face products. They also offer membership called the Mellow Squad for their loyal customer base

Simrita Dhillon, Founder and CEO Sanda, said, “We are super excited about bringing Mellow Cosmetics in India. Over the year, the beauty industry has evolved and grown to become one of the major sectors in the country. People have open-heartedly accepted international brands as part of their daily beauty regime and are looking for new options as well. They are also looking for products that are affordable, yet ethical and Mellow Cosmetics is the brand that fulfils all their requirements. Also, Sanda and Mellow Cosmetics both work towards empowering women, and together we aim to empower Indian beauty now”

Simrita Dhillon will develop & grow Mellow Cosmetics to make its presence strong in the Indian market by launching with key e-commerce and retail players in India. The brand will be available on India’s #1 Beauty Retailer, Nykaa’s Global Store.

With the launch of Mellow Cosmetics in India, Simrita Dhillon is thrilled to introduce more vegan and cruelty-free brands which promote sustainable practices and products which doesn’t cause any damage. She expects to bring more internationally established brands into the Indian market. She desires to promote and put the brands led by women entrepreneurs in the limelight, by creating a suitable platform for them.

Mellow Cosmetics have an innovative range of lips, brow, eye, and cheek products.