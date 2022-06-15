Sandeep Rane Joins Brillio as Chief Delivery Officer

Bengaluru, India, June 15, 2022 – Sandeep Rane has joined Brillio’s executive leadership team as Chief Delivery Officer. Sandeep will focus on developing Brillio’s globalization of delivery efforts and expansion in Latin America and Romania. He will also lead the acceleration of growth in the company’s vertical operations.

Sandeep is a trusted advisor among clients and has a passion for building strong teams backed by his capability to execute large-scale digital transformation initiatives. Sandeep joins us from Cognizant where he was the Head of Delivery for APAC and Middle East responsible for the overall delivery, shaping & driving the delivery strategy, technology innovations, regional expansion strategy, ensuring delivery readiness for growth, people management across all countries and verticals. In his 25-year career with Cognizant, he has been a key & foundational member of Cognizant’s Banking & Financial Services business and also served as the Global COO for Banking & Financial Services.

Sandeep has profound global delivery expertise working with clients worldwide to help them transform and navigate the shift to digital.

“I’m thrilled to join Brillio’s world class team as we lead the industry through an important period of growth and education, and I’m proud to continue our exemplary work helping clients navigate increasingly complex engineering and transformation mandates,” Sandeep shared. “Sandeep joins us at an exciting time as we are poised to accelerate our growth through continued focus on building exemplary partnerships with our customers,” said Raj Mamodia, founder and CEO of Brillio. Mamodia continued, “We’ve doubled down on our vision to be the digital transformation partner of choice for Fortune 1000 enterprises by reimagining what’s possible, and Sandeep will be an integral part in the pursuit of this goal.”

Brillio is thrilled to have Sandeep on the executive team to drive forward the company’s mission of delivery excellence and develop Brillio’s Cybersecurity Services, Digital Workplace Services, Digital Office, and Technology Office.