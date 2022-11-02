Sangeet Paryani of Superkicks is taking the sneaker world by storm

When Sangeet first launched Superkicks in 2018, the aim was to become the most relatable and go-to lifestyle brand in India and beyond. 5 years down the line, with 5 stores across India that generate 40 crores of business on average every year, Sangeet has revolutionized the sneaker scenario in India. He attributes this success to the brand’s ability to reduce the gap between learning from mistakes and rectifying them.

With a Year-Over-Year growth average of 75% since the brand’s inception and a team of 50+ driven individuals, Sangeet has successfully launched India’s largest multi-brand sneaker boutique and signed international brands like Represent Clothing. After the brand’s recent milestones, Sangeet is ready to enter the next phase with all his zeal, passion, and hunger to thrive. He is concentrating on growing the brand digitally, extending its reach, and boosting its online consumer base as part of the business’s next five-year strategy. He also plans on remodeling their current locations to better the Superkicks experience.

Referring to himself and his co-founder, Nisha Paryani, as “fixers,” his role is central to the brand’s position and customer interaction. He has had to discover a new side of himself that’s forced him to be active, proactively network, and hone the skills needed to nurture the brand to make Superkicks what it is today!

With his vision and enthusiasm, it is nearly challenging to stop Superkicks from securing its position in the sneaker industry in India and leading the same!