Sanghi Medical Centre, a renowned NABL accredited Pathlab starts Antibody Testing for Covid-19

New Delhi, July 20, 2020: Sanghi Medical Centre, a reputed, world-class, multi-speciality NABL-accredited path lab has joined the league of private labs in Delhi offering antibody testing for Covid-19 (IgG). The simple blood test is used to assess if a person has been exposed to the novel coronavirus infection or not, using highly sophisticated immune assay analyzer. The brand has over 10 labs across India and has been delivering top-notch healthcare services for over 35 years

With Sanghi Medical Centre, a person can be assured of highly accurate and fast results. The lab works with trained personnel, offering optimum safety for all those who get the test done. It has an extensive array of offerings, alongside an unwavering adherence to the stringent global standards. The lab has to its credit the prestigious National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration of Laboratories (NABL) accreditation for its Pathology Laboratory, the top accreditation for any laboratory in India.

Speaking about this, Dr Vikram Sanghi, CEO, Sanghi Medical Centre, said, “The antibody test is different, RT-PCR from a Covid-19 diagnostic test and helps in determining whether an individual has developed possible immunity against the disease. It will also help in learning more about the infection and recovery rate, among other things. What is more, is that the test can also tell us whether a person can donate a plasma or not in case they have the required antibodies. Since inception, we have been committed to ensuring that our customers get the best lab and diagnostic services, and with us they can assure of the best health outcomes.”

A RT-PCR coronavirus test looks for signs of active virus. However, it only indicates whether a person has the virus in the body at the time of testing. An antibody test, on the other hand, shows whether a person has had the virus at some point in the past – it could be gone or he/she may still be contagious. The test will also enable the identification of antibodies being produced to combat Covid-19.

The antibody test offered by Sanghi Medical Centre is done by the CMIA or chemiluminescence method which has a specificity & sensitivity of >99%. If the test is positive, it means the person has developed antibody and possible immunity to the disease. The lab’s accurate offering is a good way of understanding the further course of action in the fight against Covid-19 and can be done wherever the individual is: at home, in the path lab or even in the car. Sanghi Medical ensures optimum safety, being an accredited path lab and the results can be collected in a day’s time. The price per test is INR 1450.

Sanghi Medical Centre’s world-class equipment is further augmented by the presence of some of the best doctors from diverse medical fields. They have a formidable panel of pathologists, microbiologists, radiologists, ultrasonologist, cardiologists, physicians and, highly qualified and trained laboratory technicians, radiographers and other paramedical personnel. The brand’s 200+ strong staff is relentlessly committed to the mission of delivering topnotch healthcare services to all its patients and clients. The brand’s motto is to deliver error-free, on time, and every time services to all.

For more information please contact 9804477775 or visit www.sanghimedical.in.