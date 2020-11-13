Sangri Internet launches PR platform Sangri Communications

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, the PR and media solutions platform “Sangri Communications” was virtual launched by IT, media and publicity company Sangri Internet Private Limited. Which will focus on offline PR as well as digital PR.

Founder Director of Sangri Internet Private Limited and Sangri Communication, Junjaram Thory said that in view of today’s era of digital revolution, we have launched this PR platform covering Pan India which will focus on national level PR as well as local PR. In today’s era, companies are more inclined towards digital media for publicity.

Promotion of their brand, keeping in mind that this mega PR platform has been launched.

Kapil Raj, Deepak Sharma, Lalit Saini, Sunil Kumawat and others were present during this virtual launching ceremony.