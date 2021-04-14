Sanitizer along with Pooja Material

Hyderabad, April 14, 2021: A strange situation, but very apt to the current COVID situation happened at a Foundation laying ceremony of a charity clinic.

See how things change? Once used only by doctors and health workers and never bothered by the general public, now ‘Hand Sanitizer’ has become a necessity, a very important thing.

Reflecting this in current circumstances, a sanitizer was placed along with Pooja material was noticed at a foundation stone laying of a Charitable Clinic of Women and Kids by Lions Club of Hyd Petals at Srinagar Colony, in Hyderabad on Ugadi day.

In normal situations it may be a rare incident but given the current situation of the virus it was an apt one. Without telling in so many words, this incident sends a strong message of the importance of hand sanitizer in breaking the spread of virus.

The clinic offers almost free consultation to the under-privileged people, 16,500 in number at a very nominal cost of Rs 40/-

The total cost of setting up the clinic is put at Rs 2 lakh and the running expenditure is estimated to be around Rs 6 to 8 lakhs (without taking into account the cost of the place) per year. The money required for the same is raised through fundraising programs.

Sanitise hands, places, surfaces, break the chain, stop the spread of Covid.

Don’t spread the virus but you can spread/share this news for better awareness and healthier society.