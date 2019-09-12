Sanjay Dutt’s Prasthanam to be Distributed Worldwide by NH Studioz

Mumbai based leading movie distributor NH Studioz today announced the distribution of upcoming movie Prasthanam worldwide. Starring veteran actors Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, and Ali Fazal, Prasthanam is scheduled for release on 20th September 2019 in theatres. NH Studioz recently worked with the Sanjay S Dutt Productions for the release of its first Marathi Movie Baba starring Deepak Dobriyal, which touched the hearts of people beyond language and boundaries.

“We are extremely delighted to be actively working with Sanjay S Dutt Productions for Prasthanam. The experience of working with them has been extremely delightful and we are confident that Prasthanam will be a massive success worldwide”, says Mr. Shreyans HIrawat, Managing Director, NH Studioz. The company is accredited with the success of movies like Pink, Shivaay, Dear Zindagi, Begum Jaan and Half Girlfriend. Some of the most recent notables are ‘October’ starring Varun Dhawan, critically acclaimed Raj Kumar Rao starrer ‘Omerta’, Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’, Sharukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ and ‘Setters’. Earlier this year, for the first time, the company forayed in Telugu film industry with Ram Gopal Varma directorial Lakshmi’s NTR.

In Prasthanam, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Baldev Pratap Singh, the head of a political family and Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey plays his sons. Jackie Shroff plays a loyal guard to Sanjay Dutt’s character in the film.