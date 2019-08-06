Sankalp for Khadi announces “Signature for Khadi”, an initiative to celebrate 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary and 100 years of Charkha

India has used Khadi fabric as a weapon that played a major in achieving India’s independence. Therefore, it is a major reason why nearly seven decades after India gained its hard-won freedom, Khadi continues to inspire and amaze people around the globe. Sankalp for Khadi, an initiative by Incredible Transforming Charitable Foundation (ITCF) is contributing towards promotion of Khadi, the Freedom Fabric among the masses and classes by organizing “Signature for Khadi”, a first of its kind event on 10th August 2019 at The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

The event is being organised to celebrate 150 years of Gandhi’s birth anniversary and 100 years of Charkha. The main outline of the initiative is to pledge for monumentalizing Khadi from ‘The Freedom Fabric of the Nation’ to ‘Fashion Fabric of Nation’. The initiative will be announced in the presence of eminent chief guests Shri Nitin Gadkari (Hon’ble Cabinet Minister – MSME), Shri Indresh Kumar ji (Senior RSS Leader).

The initiative organized in the freedom month of August, will witness more than 100 eminent personalities from various domains like Politicians, Sportsman, Diplomats, Bureaucrats, Artists, Socialites etc. who will converge together as a gesture for celebration for 100 years of Charkha. They will also inscribe their signatures on the Khadi canvas with a message, “I endorse Khadi too“ to invoke the feeling of pride and patriotism among the citizens of our nation. Few eminent personalities who will be part of this initiative will be Smt. Hema Milini (Actor & Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha), Mr. Chetan Bhagat (Author), Shri Amar Singh (Member of Rajya Sabha), Ms. Shahnaz Husain (Founder, chairperson & managing director of The Shahnaz Husain Group in India), K.T.S. Tulsi (Indian politician and a senior advocate in the Supreme Court of India), Shyam Jaju (Indian politician who is national vice president of the BJP), The Great Khali (Wrestler) to name a few.

Immediately after the prestigious Signature moment, the evening will present ‘Roots of India’, a fashion show of khadi and handloom fabrics from 7 different states of India (Odisha, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir) has especially been conceived to empower and commemorate the ‘Sashaktikaran‘ of Bunkars (weavers). The enthralling fashion show will give a colossal platform to the Bunkars for explicitly presenting their handwork, leaving an enduring imprint on the mind of people. The Bunkar Fashion Show will also accommodate one renowned personality from each state who will be the show stopper.

To celebrate 150 years of Shri Mahatma Gandhi, Sankalp for Khadi will also introduce ‘Gandhi Smriti Chinh Awards 2019’ to acknowledge young enthusiasts who have upheld the Gandhian principles of Equality, Women Empowerment, Education, Swachh Bharat, Khadi and Non Violence.

Mrs. Paridhi Sharma, Founder President, Sankalp for Khadi said, “The fabric and weavers behind the Charkha is what inspired me to start this initiative. Sankalp for Khadi aims to provide Khadi weavers a better and sustainable employment and further on improving their family’s lives as well. I firmly believe that the youth of India has all the potential and courage to bring the change we need, therefore, this initiative also emphasize on the involvement of the youth by promoting the fabric and educating them about the power this fabric holds.”

She further adds, the thought behind “Signature for Khadi” stands to enlighten the heart and mind of the citizens of our nation. Bringing together the eminent personalities of our nation from various domains, we ponder upon in enlightening the masses with pros of Khadi and its importance in our lives. The campaign aims to recognize the power of India through its positive actions empowering the craftsmanship of the Bunkars.”

After the success in Delhi, Sankalp for Khadi also plans to take the campaign to Gujarat, the birth place of Shri Mahatma Gandhi to re-ignite the awareness and importance of Khadi in the state.